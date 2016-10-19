Kolo Toure hailed on Twitter for his interview following his stinker in Champions League

It appears that age is slowly catching up with Celtic centre-back Kolo Toure.

The 35-year-old, who has played for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in his long and illustrious career, was at fault for both goals in the Hoops’ 2-0 Champions League defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach tonight.

However, despite his poor performance in the game, the Ivorian won the hearts of everyone by giving an alarmingly honest interview following the game.

The Ivorian admitted that he made mistakes in the game like a 16-year-old in the game against the Germans.

“In that kind of competition, you can’t afford that kind of mistake. I have to blame myself,” Toure said in an interview with BT Sport.

“I have to blame myself because it was a simple action to put the ball to the side. I like to play and give my team the ball but maybe not there.

“It was the same with the second goal. I’m 35-years-old and still making 16-year-old’s mistakes.”

