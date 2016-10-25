Atletico Madrid dominate annual La Liga awards

Atletico Madrid dominated the annual LaLiga awards last night. The awards were presented at the LaLiga 2015/16 Gala. The who’s who of the Spanish football was present at the awards ceremony in Valencia on Monday.

Most of the major categories were picked up by Atletico while Barcelona and Real Madrid also got their hands on some categories.

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent last season on loan at Espanyol, won the Best Newcomer of the Year award.



Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak claimed the Best Goalkeeper award.



Atletico centre-back Diego Godin was named Best Defender of the Year.



Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric picked up Best Midfielder award while Barcelona ace Lionel Messi Got his hands on Best Striker of the Year award.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was named Best Coach in La Liga, ahead of Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane.



In a slightly surprising choice, Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann was named Best Player of La Liga for the 2015-16 season.

