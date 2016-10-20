Legia face expulsion from Champions League

Polish club Legia Warsaw have expressed fears of expulsion from Champions League this season.

Legia’s public and media relations director Seweryn Dmowski expressed concerns about the future of the club in the

competition after club supporters clashed with Madrid police ahead of Legia’s 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Champions League on Tuesday night.

12 people, including three Spanish policemen, suffered injuries in the clashes while 13 Polish fans were arrested.

“There have been unofficial suggestions before the Real Madrid game that any offence could result in excluding us from European competitions,” said Dmowski.

“We did not receive any official letter from the UEFA, but behaviour of their delegates suggests it is possible.”



Legia fans were also involved in violent clashes with their local Police on the day of their 5-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Warsaw.

The Polish club will now play their home game against Real Madrid behind closed doors on November 2. Legia have already faced three such punishments in Europa League since 2013.

The Polish champions currently sit at the bottom of the Group F with zero points from their three games. Legia have suffered poor results at both domestic and continental front this season. They currently sit at the 13th spot in their domestic league following 12 rounds of games.

