Alex Iwobi reacted brilliantly to a video of his skills on Twitter

Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi has been quite a revelation for the North London club since the second half of the last season.

The 20-year-old made inroads into Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven last season and very quickly established himself as one of the key members of the first-team.

He has continued his form this season and has kept the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lucas Perez out of Wenger’s starting eleven.

The Nigeria international is clearly a talented and skilful player and his composure on the ball defies his age.

He produced a moment of sublime skill during the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Swansea City on Saturday. The footage of him dribbling inside Swansea’s box attracted a lot of attention on Twitter and made its way to the club’s official Twitter account today.

The video was retweeted by the youngster himself later along with a blushing smiley.

The Gunners have got quite a talent on their hands. He is only 20-years-old and has his entire career ahead of him. With experience, he could definitely go on to become a world-class player one day.

