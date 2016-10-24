Arsenal main man to sign new deal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s future at the club is one of the most discussed topics among the club fanbase at the moment.

The French manager has divided the club fanbase for quite some time now and still a large section of the fanbase doesn’t want him to continue beyond his current deal, which expires next summer.

Wenger’s future was even discussed in the club’s AGM today. Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick, when quizzed about the manager’s future, said: “We will talk when the time is right but for now, we are focused on competing for trophies.”



However, in a new report, Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel has claimed that according to his sources, Wenger is set to sign a two-year extension to his new deal before the end of the season.

Sami, who covers the North London club for Mail, revealed the news while talking to BBC journalist David Ornstein in a live interview on BBC Sports Facebook page.

He said: “From the information that I have at my disposal, we will be seeing Arsene Wenger signing a new contract before the end of the season.

“Probably a two-year deal and anything after that they will look at it again.”





The Gunners have made an impressive start to the new season under Wenger, and it won’t be a surprise if they prefer to wrap up the new contract talks with Wenger while the mood is still joyous among the fans.

