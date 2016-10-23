Arsenal midfielder backed to leave the club

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, currently on loan at Bournemouth, is in the crucial stage of his career.

The 24-year-old’s career has been hampered by injuries in recent years, and he had to join the Cherries on a season-long loan in the summer to get regular playing time.

It’s the testament to his injury problems that Saturday’s game against Tottenham was the first time he completed 90 minutes in about two years.

Now, the question that begs to be to be asked is whether the England international still has a future with the Gunners.

When Wilshere broke through Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven during the 2010-11 season, he was hailed as the next best thing to come out of the Gunners’ youth academy. However, in last five years, he has failed to reach similar heights, mostly due to his injury problems.

Wenger is quite clearly a fan of the player, and earlier this season, he insisted that Wilshere’s future still belongs to the North London club.

However, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp thinks Wilshere’s time at Arsenal is up, and he should look for a new destination.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: “I don’t see a future at Arsenal anymore, I think now he’ll realise he has got to get away from Arsenal. It’s too comfortable for him there. He is not going to get into the team at Arsenal regularly.

“If he makes that move he can show what he is all about. No disrespect, I think he’s a step above Bournemouth, but I think it’s a great thing for him to do. He’s really putting himself out there.”

Wilshere has been decent for the Cherries this season and has already made six league appearances. However, he is still nowhere close to living up the expectations that Arsenal fans had with him once upon a time.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more