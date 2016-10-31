Arsenal to miss key players for UCL clash

Arsenal squad have travelled to Bulgaria without a number of key first-team players for the Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Ludogorets.

In his press conference on Monday, manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the likes of Santi Cazorla, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Theo Walcott haven’t travelled with the rest of the squad.

He said: “Who did not travel is Monreal, Cazorla and Bellerin, Walcott – both are more or less injuries. Some of them being very close, like Walcott, Bellerin had a little incident in the last minute of training so they are not here. For us it’s a big game because as you said if we win we can qualify. But if we lose, you can as well be in a difficult situation. So, we know the importance of the game is massive.”

Monreal, Cazorla and Walcott were already struggling with their respective injuries and missed the Gunners’ 4-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday. Spanish right-back Bellerin is the latest name that has been added to the list as

Wenger mentioned he suffered a little incident in the last minute of the training.

Now, Wenger didn’t provide any timeline for the injuries of his players, so it’s not clear whether any of them will be fit for the North London derby on Sunday.

Cazorla has been missing in action since he picked up a knock on his achilles during Arsenal’s 6-0 demolition of Ludogorets a couple of weeks back. Meanwhile, Monreal and Walcott picked up their injuries last week.

