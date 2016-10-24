Chelsea have received a massive injury boost in the form centre-back Kur Zouma’s return to fitness.

The French international has been a huge miss for the Blues since he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the league game against Manchester United in February.

The 21-year-old today made a huge step in his recovery as he was handed a start in the Chelsea U23’s game against Derby County.

Kurt Zouma starts for #CFCDev v Derby as he continues his comeback from injury, live on Chelsea TV. Tonight's team news in full coming up… — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 24, 2016

Blues manager Antonio Conte would be glad to have the Frenchman back in his squad as both Gary Cahill and John Terry have struggled with their forms this season.

The Italian manager has been playing three players at the back in recent games, and Zouma’s return to fitness will certainly boost his options.

The young centre-back had established himself in starting eleven before he suffered a freak injury in the 1-1 draw with the Red Devils.

Zouma made 32 appearances for the Blues last season before his season was cut short by his injury.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more