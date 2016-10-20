Has Patrice Evra ended his feud with Luis Suarez?

The feud between Luis Suarez and Patrick Evra was one of the most talked about feuds in Premier League in recent history.

The pair clashed with each other in 2011 when the former Manchester United defender accused the former Liverpool striker of using racist language against him during the 1-1 draw between both the clubs.

The Uruguayan striker was subsequently banned for eight games and fined £40,000 after he was found guilty of using racist language. The dispute between the players didn’t end there as Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand in the following game between United and Liverpool.

However, it appears that the current Juventus defender has moved on from the incident. After the Barcelona striker had been awarded the Golden Shoe trophy for scoring most goals in La Liga last season on Thursday, Evra moved to Instagram to congratulate his old foe.

Evra posted a picture of Suarez with the trophy along with the caption ‘Only love and never hate!!! Luis, you’re a great player, the best number 9 Congratulations Luis @ luissuarez9 I love this game !!!’,

En mi Instagram allí ' sólo el amor y el odio nunca!!!Luis, eres un gran jugador es el mejor numero 9 Felicidades Luis @luissuarez9 i love THIS game !!! Hahahaah A photo posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

Although, the possibility can’t be ruled out that Evra is just trolling his followers with his message.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more