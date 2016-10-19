Has Pep Guardiola made a huge blunder already? [Tweets]

Has Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a huge blunder in letting goalkeeper Joe Hart leave on a loan move to Serie A club Torino?

That’s the question on every football fan’s mind following Claudio Bravo’s disastrous performance in the City’s 4-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona tonight.

Guardiola signed Bravo from Barcelona in summer to replace Hart in his starting eleven, but the Chilean has been far from convincing during his time in England.

After spending two years with the Catalans, Bravo made a return to Nou Camp as Guardiola’s number one goalkeeper on Wednesday night. However, the goalkeeper’s return to his former club turned out to be a disaster.

Bravo was sent off for touching the ball with his hands outside of his box in the 53rd minute of the game when the hosts were leading 1-0. The game eventually ended in a one-sided 4-0 win for the hosts.

While it was terrible night for Guardiola and Bravo, Twitter was quick to point out out how much City missed Joe Hart on the night.

