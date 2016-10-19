Has Pep Guardiola made a huge blunder already? [Tweets]

Has Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a huge blunder in letting goalkeeper Joe Hart leave on a loan move to Serie A club Torino?

That’s the question on every football fan’s mind following Claudio Bravo’s disastrous performance in the City’s 4-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona tonight.

Guardiola signed Bravo from Barcelona in summer to replace Hart in his starting eleven, but the Chilean has been far from convincing during his time in England.

After spending two years with the Catalans, Bravo made a return to Nou Camp as Guardiola’s number one goalkeeper on Wednesday night. However, the goalkeeper’s return to his former club turned out to be a disaster.

Bravo was sent off for touching the ball with his hands outside of his box in the 53rd minute of the game when the hosts were leading 1-0. The game eventually ended in a one-sided 4-0 win for the hosts.

While it was terrible night for Guardiola and Bravo, Twitter was quick to point out out how much City missed Joe Hart on the night.

BREAKING: Man City fans to Joe Hart.https://t.co/Zi2aXVL4Q0 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 19, 2016

"And Bravo's got f*cking drandruff!" Joe Hart screams giddily, as he runs his fingers through his spotless hair. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 19, 2016

Somewhere in Turin, Joe Hart can't stop laughing. https://t.co/n6xFM2l1Li — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 19, 2016

2050 Exam Question: "Which event was seen as a bigger attack on Britain's sense of identity: the Suez Crisis, or Joe Hart's Loan to Torino?" — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) October 19, 2016

Joe Hart watching the Bravo red card like… pic.twitter.com/PpgoCqMTCi — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 19, 2016

Joe Hart be like.. pic.twitter.com/rkNXxkc7aQ — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 19, 2016

Guardiola is meant to maybe be the current best manager in the world yet replaces Joe Hart with Bravo & leaves Aguero on the bench at Barca — Charlie ∆ (@CharlieDr_) October 19, 2016

For all of Guardiola's brilliance his teams have no clue how to defend properly and he's already been proved wrong on Joe Hart — Stephen Snowy Jones (@SnowySteve5) October 19, 2016

Joe Hart just in his yard laughing https://t.co/1DrEMw19uY — Macaulay Culkin (@_Ebzo) October 19, 2016

