Manchester City handed a massive boost ahead of Southampton clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are going through a rough patch at the moment.

They are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and, during midweek, suffered a humiliating 4-0 thumping at the hands of Barcelona.

Next up for them is a league clash against in-form Southampton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints will definitely prove to be another tough nut to crack for City, but the league leaders have been handed an unexpected advantage ahead of the tie.

The South Coast club will be without the services of their star striker Shane Long during the game. The Republic of Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury in the 46th minute of the 1-0 Europa League defeat to Inter Milan tonight.

Long appeared in a lot of pain after the injury, and early indications suggest that he will be out for a considerable amount of time.

Charlie Austin has been in superb form for the Saints, and manager Claude Puel will once again have to rely on him to lead his attacking lines on Saturday.

