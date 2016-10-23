Manchester clubs battle for defender, Mourinho also interested in City reject

Manchester clubs are set to go head-to-head in pursuit of Monaco right-back Fabinho, according to the Sun.

United have held a long-term interest in the Brazilian and were also linked with him during summer.

However, according to the latest report, Guardiola’s City are set to join United in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

City are actively looking for a new right-back as both of their current right-backs Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta have crossed 30, and both will be out of contract in the summer.

The Citizens were also linked with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, but it appears that they have turned their attention elsewhere now.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is also actively looking for a specialist right-back as he is not convinced by Matteo Darmian, who is set to leave for Italy in January.

In another transfer gossip, United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester City reject Yaya Toure.

Italian news site Calciomercato claims that United and Arsenal are both interested in signing the 33-year-old for free next summer.

The Ivorian has been left out in the cold at City under Pep Guardiola, and his agent’s spat with the Spaniard hasn’t helped his situation either. His current contract expires next summer, and he is certain to leave City in either January or next summer.

Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked with him while a move to China also remains a huge possibility.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more