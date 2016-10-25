Manchester United suffer a massive injury blow ahead of the Manchester derby

Manchester United have suffered a massive injury blow as centre-back Eric Bailly has reportedly been ruled out for two months due to a knee injury.

The news comes as a huge setback for United manager Jose Mourinho who is still reeling from the embarrassing 4-0

defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday.

The Daily Mail claims that the Ivorian defender has suffered a lateral knee ligament injury and he will spend next two months on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old was substituted early in the second half after he was injured in the defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The £30m summer signing from Villarreal had already cemented his place in Jose Mourinho’s starting eleven this season. He has played in all nine league games for United in the current campaign.

The defender could miss as much as 12 games for United during his spell on the sidelines.

Since the news of his injury broke out on the internet, Baily has received huge support from the United fanbase. He moved to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for their support.

I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury! Thanks for always being there! pic.twitter.com/VdvvSsgwxO — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) October 25, 2016

