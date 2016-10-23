Manchester United suffer double injury blow, striker to miss rest of the season

Manchester United have suffered a double injury blow within a space of a week.

The first casualty of the week was young striker Jamie Wilson, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament while on loan at Derby County.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury during training on Monday and subsequently returned to United to receive treatment.

Wilson is set to undergo surgery and has been ruled for the rest of the season.

‘It’s a great disappointment for him and for the club as well,’ said United reserves coach Warren Joyce.

‘He’s got to look to work his socks off and come back in the best shape he’s ever been in his life.

‘All you can do when you have setbacks is to try to be positive and look to make sure when you do return, it’s in the best shape.’

Wilson made four league appearances for the Rams without scoring a goal. He spent last season on loan at Championship club Brighton.

United skipper Wayne Rooney has also been struck down by an injury, according to Sky Sports.

The report claims that Rooney hasn’t travelled with the United squad to London for the Sunday’s clash against Chelsea due to a muscular injury.

Rooney has featured on the bench for United’s last three league fixtured and hasn’t started a league game for United since the 3-1 defeat to Watford last month.

The severity of the England international’s injury is not clear at the moment.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more