Mesut Ozil will only commit his future to Arsenal on one condition

Mesut Ozil has put forward a non-negotiable condition in front of the Arsenal board before signing a new deal with the club.

The German’s current deal with the North London club expires in 2018, and both parties have been involved in contract negotiations for months now.

According to Goal.com, the World Cup winner has told the club board that he will only sign a contract extension if manager Arsene Wenger commits his future to the club too.

Wenger’s current contract expires at the end of the current season. The report from Goal.com suggests that the

French manager has also been offered a new deal, but he is expected to wait until the end of the season before taking a decision regarding his future.

Recently in an interview, Wenger claimed that financial aspect is not the only standout issue in contract negotiations with Ozil.

“It’s not just money”, Wenger said in a recent press conference.

“Arsenal can win titles of course. But that’s what we have to show. We are in a league where Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea everybody fights and you cannot guarantee that to anybody.

“We keep that [negotiations] discreet. At due time we will come out with that. We want to keep our best players, of course. But the more I say that, the more he is in a stronger position.”

Ozil, who is the highest paid player at Arsenal, has been in superb form this season and has already scored six goals in all competitions.

Last night, he scored the first professional hat-trick of his career in the 6-0 Champions League thumping of Bulgarian club Lodogorets.

