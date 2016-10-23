Pep Guardiola gives his players a dressing down following Southampton draw

Pep Guardiola’s spell at Manchester City has suddenly turned into a nightmare.

City started life under the Spaniard with ten consecutive wins in all competitions, but they are currently on a run of five games without a win.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Southampton made sure that Guardiola, for the second time in his managerial career, was left without a win in his last five games.

In yet another game, City were made to pay for an individual error as centre-back John Stones’ back pass was latched onto by Nathan Redmond in the first-half and converted into a goal.

According to reports on Twitter, Guardiola was pretty incensed with his players and keep them locked in the dressing for more than 40 minutes to keep them a piece of his mind.

#MCFC players still locked in dressing room with Pep 40 mins after final whistle — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) October 23, 2016

The Citizens still sit at the top of the league table, but only goal difference separates them from Arsenal and Liverpool.

City have a Manchester derby to look forward to in the League Cup during midweek, and then they will travel to West Brom for their next league assignment on Saturday.

