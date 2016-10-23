Peter Crouch won the internet with his witty reply

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch’s footballing career is waning down, and the former England international is well too aware of it.

The 35-year-old only managed four league starts last season, and this year, Wilfried Bony’s arrival at Britannia Stadium has further complicated the situation for him. This season, he has managed only one start in the league so far.

However, the lanky striker is not the type to sulk and mope when the things are not going his way. He quite clearly knows how to banter, and he won the internet yesterday with a witty reply to one of the users on Twitter.

A guy called Jordan Diamond tweeted to the striker to let him know that he is ruining his life on FIFA. In his response to the user, Crouch proved that he has one of the wittiest footballers.

At least I'm getting a game somewhere https://t.co/QabJ6HW3Ia — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) October 22, 2016

We just hope that he hasn’t manged to anger his manager Mark Hughes with his response.

His tweet did get a lot of love on Twitter. Even former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen couldn’t help himself from praising the Stoke City striker.

Loved every minute i shared the dressing room with @petercrouch #whataman https://t.co/ueHEPqtjf3 — Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) October 22, 2016

Absolute banter from Peter Crouch! https://t.co/pA5UftRk74 — hellomynameis.. Amy (@AmyHindle91) October 22, 2016

@petercrouch funniest tweet I have read in a while! https://t.co/rvvH5fDNAb — hannah morrison (@morrison310) October 22, 2016

What a reply respect @petercrouch top lad https://t.co/rhpWbPjHJU — Darren Terry (@DarrenTerry1982) October 22, 2016

