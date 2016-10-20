Robin van Persie turns back the years by scoring at Old Trafford [Tweets]

Posted by
Robin van Persie turns back the years by scoring at Old Trafford [Tweets]

Robin Van Persie was once again on the scoresheet at Old Trafford tonight.

The former Manchester United striker scored for his current club Fenerbahce this time as his side lost 4-1 to United in Europa League.

The 33-year-old put the ball in the net from point-blank range in the 83rd minute of the game. The Dutchman’s goal only proved to be a consolatory strike for his side as United were already leading 4-0 in the game.

However, Van Persie did get a heart-warming applause from United fans including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more

COMMENTS

Back to Top