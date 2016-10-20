Robin van Persie turns back the years by scoring at Old Trafford [Tweets]

Robin Van Persie was once again on the scoresheet at Old Trafford tonight.
The former Manchester United striker scored for his current club Fenerbahce this time as his side lost 4-1 to United in Europa League.
The 33-year-old put the ball in the net from point-blank range in the 83rd minute of the game. The Dutchman’s goal only proved to be a consolatory strike for his side as United were already leading 4-0 in the game.
However, Van Persie did get a heart-warming applause from United fans including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Once a red, always a red @Persie_Official #MUFC
— United Report (@ManUtdReport_) October 20, 2016
He's one of our own.. he's one of our own.. that man Robin.. he's one of our own! #MUFC @ManUtd @Persie_Official pic.twitter.com/DZJ3Omlduw
— Maira Izhar (@rahziAriaM) October 20, 2016
Robin van Persie the last man to leave the field as sung off by the Man Utd fans. pic.twitter.com/pepWaetmyH
— Football Planet (@iFootballPlanet) October 20, 2016
Robin Van Persie. The reds will always love you, thank you! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZjLarJYgVg
— Full Time Reds (@FULLTIMEREDS) October 20, 2016
Wen u have Sir Alex applauding ur goal against @ManUtd , u know u have achieved #respect beyond measure. @Persie_Official u r class
— SHWN PERERA (@ShwnPerera) October 20, 2016
We'll always love you, @Persie_Official! https://t.co/xiwxu075IN
— UtdPix (@UtdPix) October 20, 2016
1 – Robin Van Persie has scored 1 more goal at Old Trafford than Wayne Rooney this season. Reliant.
— OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) October 20, 2016
@Persie_Official ⚫ ⚪
Ohhh Robin van Persieee! pic.twitter.com/7JmZug5Civ
— Isak (@amsterrdamus) October 20, 2016
Great reception for @Persie_Official at Old Trafford tonight. #Legend #20Times pic.twitter.com/nFvBFGFr9t
— Gav (@angrygav) October 20, 2016
Robin Van Persie is easily one of the greatest strikers ever man
— Bains (@bain_nathan) October 20, 2016
@Persie_Official scores, fans &FERGIE applaud.RVP thanks them back.What a love story! It was just beautiful to watch! We'll miss you, Robin! pic.twitter.com/rgzSnoWAqj
— Tanmay ^_^ (@Tanmay_MUFC) October 20, 2016
@Persie_Official …always one of us. Very happy u scored tonight. Old Trafford salutes u. We will never forget u #20 pic.twitter.com/sI4qkyjvLR
— Austin Akuma (@austakuma) October 20, 2016
