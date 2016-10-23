Tottenham have signed another Roberto Soldado

Tottenham’s summer signing Vincent Janssen has drawn comparisons to former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado.

The Dutch striker signed for the North London club in a £17 million move from AZ Alkmaar during the summer.

He arrived amid high expectations, but he has struggled during his initial days in England. The 22-year-old is yet to score a goal for Spurs in his combined 12 appearances in Premier League and Champions League.

Yesterday, following the goalless draw with Bournemouth, Spurs fans were quick to compare the Dutch striker to former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado.

The Spaniard joined Spurs in a club record £26 million move from Valencia in 2013, but could never replicate his La Liga form in England. He left Spurs for Villarreal in 2015 after managing only seven league goals, four of which came from penalties.

I think, I'm not positive, but I think that Victor Janssen could be worse than Soldado. — Adam Sadler (@AdamSadler1) October 22, 2016

Janssen reliving the spirit of Soldado. Too early to say? #COYS #BOUTOT — Bryzoid (@bryzoid) October 22, 2016

And people were calling me dumb when I said Janssen was the next Soldado lol… — Chris (5) (@ChiKidChris17) October 22, 2016

Janssen is so trash. Second coming of Soldado — youngin (@hueywld) October 22, 2016

I fear for Janssen, I think he is going to be this seasons Soldado, nice guy, hard worker, no goals. #COYS #Spurs — Topofthetree (@1gangan) October 22, 2016

janssen is another soldado a 20 mill waste — Husam Haji (@Husam_theoutlaw) October 22, 2016

This Janssen lad just screams Soldado — Michael Duffy (@MikeyDuffy94) October 22, 2016

