Tottenham have signed another Roberto Soldado

Posted by
Tottenham have signed another Roberto Soldado

Tottenham’s summer signing Vincent Janssen has drawn comparisons to former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado.

The Dutch striker signed for the North London club in a £17 million move from AZ Alkmaar during the summer.

He arrived amid high expectations, but he has struggled during his initial days in England. The 22-year-old is yet to score a goal for Spurs in his combined 12 appearances in Premier League and Champions League.

Yesterday, following the goalless draw with Bournemouth, Spurs fans were quick to compare the Dutch striker to former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado.

The Spaniard joined Spurs in a club record £26 million move from Valencia in 2013, but could never replicate his La Liga form in England. He left Spurs for Villarreal in 2015 after managing only seven league goals, four of which came from penalties.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more

COMMENTS

Back to Top