Bayern make double signing and star winger renews contract

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have secured the signatures of Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, according to the latest update on the official club website. The German internationals may have signed contracts but will continue to play for Hoffenheim before making the switch to Munich in the summer.

Rudy, the 26-year-old Hoffenheim captain, was snagged on a free transfer and is expected to serve as a cover for Xabi Alonso in the defensive midfield position. Sule, 21, was signed for a sum reportedly in the range of €20M on a five-year deal and will provide cover for the defensive partnership of Matt Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Meanwhile, veteran winger Argen Robben has signed a contract extension that will see his contract expire on the 30th of June, 2018. The flying dutchman has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons but is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the world when in form.

“I am happy that I will be playing another year at FC Bayern,” Robben said. “The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue to play at top level and win as many titles as possible.”

The 32-year-old joined Bayern in the summer of 2009 and has won 14 titles with the German outfit, making 82 league appearances and scoring over a century of goals in all competitions.

