Inter and Juventus to fight over Paris Saint-Germain star

Inter Milan are readying a massive €78M bid for 24-year-old PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, according to a report by Repubblica this morning.

Following their takeover by the Chinese Suning Group last summer, Inter have made waves in the transfer market, with players like Gabriel Barbosa, Joao Mario and Antonio Candreva making big money moves to the Milan club.

The new Chinese owners are keen to bring the club back to its winning ways, and this new bid is a clear statement of intent. They will come under fierce competition from rivals Juventus, though, with the Turin club ready to match any bid in order to get the midfielder after their failure to do so in 2012.

Verratti, a known Juventus fan, moved from Pescara to PSG in the summer of 2012. He has, since then, cemented his status as of the best midfielders in the world. He has made 120 appearances for the French outfit, and recently signed an extension that will see his contract expire in 2021.



