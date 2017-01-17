Verratti link with a runion with former boss, Pastore reaffirms dedication

Bayern Munich boss Carlos Ancelotti has set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain maestro Marco Verratti, according to a report from French publication Le Parisien.

The Italian manager, who signed Verratti during his last season at PSG, is reportedly keen on bringing the midfielder over to Munich this summer. Verratti is expected to take the place of Xabi Alonso whose contract expires in June this year.

The 24-year-old is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world and debatably the best among peers of the same age grade. He moved to PSG from Pescara in the summer of 2012 and has become one of the most important players in the team.

While Ancelotti’s interest is believable, the prospect of Bayern signing Verratti is much less so. The midfielder is likely to cost as much as €80M and a fee of that amount would be a deviation from Bayern’s business model. It would also be far and above the club’s transfer record of €40M—Javi Martinez in 2012.

Verratti is on contract till 2021 but may be tempted to make a move as he enters his prime, especially considering PSG’s failure to make a mark on the grand stage—the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Javier Pastore has expressed his desire to remain at the French side amidst supposed interest from China.

“I still have a lot to give,” he tweeted, “I don’t want to leave Paris.”

The 27-year-old Argentine moved to PSG from Palermo in 2011 and is on contract till 2019.

Je ne veux pas partir de Paris, je dois encore beaucoup donner pour le Paris Saint-Germain . https://t.co/fjnMjY4twT — Javier Pastore (@Javi_Pastore) January 16, 2017

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more