Dortmund defender off to Koln, club slaps price tag on Aubameyang

Dortmund defender, Neven Subotic, is set to join Koln on a loan move, German publication Bild reports.

The 28-year-old made the switch to the Westfalenstadion in the summer of 2008 and gained a reputation as one of the best defenders in the league during Jurgen Klopp’s title-winning days. In recent times, though, injury problems have kept him away from the first team.

The deal is reportedly set to be sealed today, with the defender to play for Koln until the summer, at which point the club has the right to seal a permanent deal.

Borussia Dortmund are open to offers in the region of £70M for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report from Daily Mail.

“We can never guarantee that a player will stay with Borussia Dortmund forever, but our strength is to always find new solutions,” Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke said to Kicker TV. “We always have to differentiate between situations where there is such an offer, but we have no pressure… I would prefer it if no offer came.”

Aubameyang has kept up his impressive form from last season, with 20 goals and four assists to his name already this season. He is widely regarded as one of Dortmund’s best players alongside German winger Marco Reus.

