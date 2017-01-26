Arsene Wenger accepts FA charge, gives verdict on Granit Xhaka

It has been a whirlwind of a week for Gunners gaffer Arsene Wenger who was sent off during a win against Burnley while his summer signing Granit Xhaka came under intense scrutiny following his second red card of the season and a police investigation for allegedly racially abusing a staff member at Heathrow airport.

Le Professeur has accepted the FA charge of misconduct and is understood to not challenge it. Although, Arsene believes he will not be fined or banned following his actions. Wenger pushed the fourth official Anthony Taylor who asked him to leave the tunnel and watch the game from the stands instead. When asked about potential punishment, Wenger said- “I expect nothing.”

Meanwhile, Wenger chose to defend his £30 million summer arrival from Bundesliga, following his troubles on and off the pitch. Xhaka’s recent adds to the midfielder’s terrible disciplinary record, which has seen him being sent off eight times in just two-and-a-half seasons for club and country.

The players that got the most red cards at Arsenal:

Vieira: 8

Keown: 6

Tony Adams: 4

Koscielny:4

Sol Campbell: 3 Xhaka will pass them! — Arsenal Till I Die! (@Bellerined) January 24, 2017

Wenger termed Xhaka’s latest sending off as “harsh” albeit acknowledging that the midfielder may have to change his ways.

The Arsenal boss also talked about Xhaka’s case at Heathrow saying, “He denies it completely. I’ve talked with him about that and he denies what happened there.”

