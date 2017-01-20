A Different League brings, The Best Premier League XI of Summer 2017 Free Agents consisting of the best players across the Premier League who will be free agents this summer provided they are not offered a contract extension by their respective clubs.

City goalie Willy Caballero (35) has made just 30 appearances for the club in two and half years, but was impressive in their successful Capital One Cup campaign in 2016, edges out Manninger (39) and Eduardo (34) between the sticks who are yet to make a start for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Fellow teammates Gael Clichy (31), Pablo Zabaleta (32) [and Bacary Sagna (33)] will certainly move to greener pastures as Pep Guardiola looks to renovate the ageing, hilarious and shambolic City defense.

Chelsea duo John Terry (36) and Ivanovic (32) enjoyed a prolific season not long ago winning the PL with the Blues in 2015. Ivanovic has lost his place in the first team and will move on while Stamford Bridge legend John Terry will have a few tricky decisions to make this summer.

SAF’s midfield pairing of Michael Carrick (35) and Darren Fletcher (32, currently at Hawthorns) are also set to be available for free this summer despite the former being in impressive form and latter having featured in all 21 games for Tony Pulis this season.

Four times Dutch Champion, who won the La Liga and Champions League with Barcelona, Ibrahim Affelay (30) has less than 6 months remaining on his contract at Stoke City and takes our left flank.

Yaya Toure (33) recently rejected a £430,000-per-week offer from China but is certain to leave Etihad stadium for free this summer alongside Spanish winger Jesus Navas (31) who has found it difficult to get ahead of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Brune and David Silva in Pep’s lineup. (He certainly makes it to ours)

The self proclaimed God Of Manchester who has also reportedly ‘conquered England’ (already) could however lead the attack line for our XI with just few months remaining on his contract. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be given a new contract following his impressive showing in the debut season in England that has seen him notching up 14 goals in the PL alone.

It is Manchester United youth academy product Fraizer Campbell (29) who gets the final slot up front with his contract set to expire come June 2017, perhaps with suitors queuing up for him by the start of next season.

