Slaven Bilic angry as Dimitri Payet requests transfer

In the press conference, ahead of his side’s game against Crystal Palace, an angry Slaven Bilic announced Dimitri Payet’s decision to leave West Ham.

“We have said we don’t want to sell our best players but Payet does not want to play for us. He wants to leave,” Bilic said. “He’s definitely our best player and that’s why we gave him a long contract. We are not going to sell him. This team, the staff, we gave him everything, we were always there for him. I feel let down. I feel angry.”

Payet enjoyed a great first season in England last year, with his stellar performances earning him a place in Didier Deschamp’s France side at the Euros and a Player of the Year nomination. This season, though, he has struggled to replicate that form amidst West Ham’s struggles. In spite of that, he has racked up three goals and eight assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. He is, without a doubt, West Ham’s best player.

Considering West Ham’s dismal performance in the transfer market this January — summer signings Feghouli, Calleri, and Zaza all flopping in England this season and being set for loan moves away — and their inability to land any of their targets, the announcement by the suave Frenchman couldn’t have come at a worse time. Slaven Bilic is angry, and rightfully so.

