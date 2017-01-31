Bournemouth prepare massive bid for Blues defender and more Chelsea news

Exclusive: Bournemouth stun Chelsea with £18million bid for defender Nathan Ake – move is up to the player https://t.co/YTYsX0VNXX pic.twitter.com/U0F1IPt0r0 — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) January 31, 2017

Bournemouth are preparing a hefty £18M deadline bid for Chelsea defender Nathan Ake.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender spent the first half of the season at Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea and impressed manager Eddie Howe with his solid performances at the back.

Following reports by Sky Sports yesterday of Chelsea’s interest in Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac, the club has come out to squash the rumors of a possible transfer.

“Yes, there was an inquiry,” Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel said. “But the topic was immediately off the table.”

Kolasinac has impressed this season, earning the interest of big clubs across the continent, but Schalke are holding on for a bigger summer transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic is set for a move to Zenit St Petersburg, according to reports by Sky Sports. The 32-year-old Serbian joined Chelsea in 2008 but a string of bad performances over the past few seasons has seen his stock gradually decline, with him getting less than 800 minutes of game time so far this season. His contract expires in June.

