Spurs eye United defender as midfielder completes move to Swansea

Tom Carroll completed a move to Swansea City from Tottenham yesterday. The 24-year-old English man is said to have signed a three-and-a-half-year contract, with Swansea having to shell out a sum in the region of £5M for him.

While a product of Tottenham’s lauded academy, Carroll is no stranger to the Welsh club as he spent the entirety of the 2014/2015 on loan there. Carroll had found game time hard come by this season at White Hart Lane, making just three appearances in all competitions. He will be hoping to make a push for an international call-up now that he, hopefully, will have more playing opportunities.

Tottenham may be interested in acquiring the services of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, according to a report from the Independent. The England international faced public criticism from manager Jose Mourinho following his mistakes against Watford back in September. Since then, the England international has rarely made the bench, with his last match action coming towards the end of November.

Luke Shaw, who missed the majority of the last season with a broken leg, has found it difficult to find the form that temporarily made him the most expensive teenage signing in the world. Jose Mourinho, while willing to give the youngster his chances, is also prepared to cut his losses and ship him out, with Tottenham being cited as potential buyers.

