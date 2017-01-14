Chelsea hitman refuses to play amidst speculation of massive China offer, fans react

BBC claims that Diego Costa has been dropped from the Chelsea squad that will travel to Leicester City this weekend.

The Chelsea hitman has reportedly had a row with coaching staff and manager Antonio Conte over fitness issues. The player is said to believe he is carrying an injury, an opinion not shared by the club’s medical staff. Conte has given the staff his backing.

This saga has come amidst rumours of a supposed £30M per year offer from China, an incredulous offer that may be playing a part in Costa’s reluctance to play. Unlikely, yes, but partially substantiated as the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has apparently been spotted in China.

Antonio Conte, at his press conference on Friday, was particularly vague about the situation. “I have to check a couple of situations and then decide,” the Italian said. “I don’t want to say exactly what and give an advantage to our opponent.”

Costa has scored 14 goals in the league this season, with his clutch goals being a major factor in Chelsea’s 13-game record-equalling streak and their position at the top of the league table. This saga may end up coming to a peaceful conclusion, but right now, it poses a massive threat to Chelsea’s title ambitions.

Rival fans are obviously loving the new development at Stamford Bridge.

BREAKING: West Ham United have submitted a £7.3m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa. More to follow. — adam (@FutboyAdam) January 13, 2017

After the argument at Chelsea's training ground, Antonio Conte reportedly shouted 'go to China' at Diego Costa. (Sky Italia) — Chola (@ke_kopite) January 13, 2017

Chelsea players getting tapped by richer folks? What a time to be alive. Diego Costa is gone by the 31st — . (@AyyProtagonist) January 13, 2017

Diego Costa has just blown the title race wide open — MT (@Arsenallthings) January 13, 2017

