Chelsea – Kings of England?

September 24th, 2016. The Men in Blue walk down the tunnel dejectedly, it is still only half-time, but an unknowing spectator would think they just got relegated. Three down. They were three down at half-time, goals from a brilliant front three of Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil ensuring that their rivals would have bragging rights for months to come. Word on the street predicted doom for the new Italian manager.

Fast forward three months later. 13 league games, 13 wins to match the Premier League record, 32 goals scored, four goals conceded. The men in blue look like kings.

But not for long, though. Having gone through the Christmas period unscathed, Chelsea face a run of games that will decide their title credentials. Win and they may as well be crowned champions. Lose and face the pressure of five teams below them who are also on title-winning form. These games promise to be thrilling, and what better way is there than to watch it live? Get the tickets for these games on www.footballticketpad.com.

January 4th – Tottenham Hotspur (A)



The second biggest London derby looks to be a thrilling encounter for both fans and casual spectators. Following their narrow 1-nil loss to Jose Mourinho’s men, Tottenham has bounced back in style. Four wins, 13 goals scored along the way, and most importantly, talisman Harry Kane firing on all cylinders. This Spurs side are a truly terrifying prospect.

Pochettino’s boys have a lot to play for – – a loss would see them level with a Manchester United side on a six-game winning streak. Revenge will be on their minds, as their opponents effectively ended their title race in April.

January 14th – Leicester City (A)



Kings never die. The reigning champions may be in a lull at the moment, but a win over Manchester City is proof that when the lines are drawn, they can deliver. The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended with the home team winning 3-0, and Leicester will be looking for payback when Chelsea visit the King Power Stadium.

January 22nd – Hull City (H)



Hull City are in shambles, a run of poor form culminating in manager Mike Phelan’s sack. In proper Premier League fashion, this looks like the ideal game of upsets. The big team in great form meets the small team in poor form. The big team plays brilliant football for 82 minutes only for the small team to score a scramble of a goal against the run of play. Sounds familiar? The narrative writes itself.

January 31st – Liverpool (A)



A game that is set to be one of the most thrilling games of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s energetic bunnies vs Conte’s domineering 3-4-3, what’s not to love?

Liverpool will be without star forward, Sadio Mane, who will be away on international duty at the AFCON. The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors, but that feels like aeons ago, during Chelsea’s period of struggle.

February 4th – Arsenal (H)



Defeat at the hands of their London rivals set the streak of dominance in motion, and it would be poetic justice for it to end there too. Derbies are tricky affairs where form doesn’t count, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsene Wenger’s charges pull a fast one over the men in blue.

The world watches with bated breath. Is there a chance of a late season upset, or will Chelsea cruise to the title?

