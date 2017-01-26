Chelsea’s advances dismissed, bid for new Yaya Toure rejected

Following Sky Sports’ report on Chelsea preparing a bid for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, manager Brendan Rodgers has come out to pour water over the flames of a possible transfer.

“Craig is very much part of what I am doing here. He is 34, can go on for a number of years and be a real pillar of this team. Would Chelsea be wasting their time? Yes, of course. We don’t want to sell him,” the former Liverpool manager said. “His contract is up at the end of the season, but the club have the option of another year. Selling Craig’s not something we would even consider.”

Gordon has been the man between the sticks for the Scottish side this season, an integral part of the side that has swept all domestic opposition aside, sitting 22 points above the team currently placed second on the league table.

If in spite of the Rodgers’ vehement disagreement, the transfer were to be successful, Gordon would be expected to deputise for Thibaut Courtois, as second choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is reportedly set for a move to Bournemouth.

According to the Express, Atalanta have rejected a Chelsea bid for midfielder Frank Kessie. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast man, who is currently away on international duty, only just made his debut for Atalanta at the start of the season but has already registered seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, a statistic made more impressive by the fact that it was done from a defensive midfield position, prompting comparisons to City legend Yaya Toure.

Chelsea’s bid was reportedly in the range of £21M but the Italian club are said to be holding on for a summer sale when they hope to get over £25M for the midfielder.

