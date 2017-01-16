Diego Costa trains alone as Conte turns eyes towards La Liga star

Following his row with manager Antonio Conte last week, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been spotted training alone at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, according to a report from the Express.

Costa reportedly refused to train before their game against Leicester City on Saturday, citing an injury—an opinion not shared by the club’s medical staff and Conte.

This saga has led to a new rumour claiming that Chelsea have reignited their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The 24-year-old Spain international moved back to Madrid this summer after a successful spell at Italian side Juventus, and he has racked up nine goals and four assists in 23 appearances this season. If he does move to London, he will not come cheap.

Meanwhile, Chelsea still maintain interest in Swansea striker Fernando Llorente. The 31-year-old Spaniard moved to Swansea this summer from Sevilla. He is expected to serve as a backup for Costa—or Morata, if rumours are to be believed—as Conte is reportedly not satisfied with summer signing Michy Batshuayi’s performances so far.

