Five possible Diego Costa replacements

Over the last couple of weeks, Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been the subject of a reported clash with manager Antonio Conte and the club’s medical staff. While the situation seems to be under control, the Spain international was subject to public interest from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. He will not be moving to China during this winter transfer window, but a move away in the summer would not come as a surprise to anyone. Costa would join his former Chelsea mates Ramires and Oscar, who opted for making more money over playing in the most competitive leagues and tournaments in the world.

Costa is one of the best strikers in the world and in the event of him moving away, Chelsea will have their hands full trying to replace him. Here are some options for the London club.

Alvaro Morata

Morata moved back to Real Madrid this past summer after a successful two-year spell at Juventus, and has made the most out of his limited opportunities so far, scoring nine and assisting 4 in 24 appearances across all competitions. Considering the fact that he has to compete with Karim Benzema for the lone striker spot on Zinedine Zidane’s team, this return is rather impressive.

Morata moved back after his buyback clause was triggered by Real Madrid for a fee estimated to be in the region of €35M. If he does move to England, Chelsea must be prepared to shell out twice that price.

Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann looks set to move to Manchester United this summer but one can never tell. Chelsea have been reported to show interest in the French forward, but he will not come cheap.

Griezmann, who placed third in the Balon d’Or awards this year, is just 25 and entering his prime. Atletico Madrid are currently facing a transfer ban, one that means that whatever players they allow to leave cannot be replaced with new signings until the ban is over. As such, they will be loath to let him leave for anything less than his release clause—supposedly £86M.

Paulo Dybala

This is potentially the least practical name on the list, but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has a reputation for getting what he wants. The 23-year-old moved to Juventus in the summer of 2015 and has gained a reputation as being arguably the best young player in the world. The Argentine is also pro-Juve and has reiterated his commitment to the Italian club. Multiple times.

If he does move, he would provide Chelsea with a perfect blend of goalscoring ability and playmaking, a mesh eerily reminiscent of another Argentine. No doubts, though, if he were to move, it would break the world transfer fee record.

Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez has been the subject of rumours linking him away from the Emirates following a breakdown in contact negotiations. The 28-year-old Chile forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 16 and assisting 13 in 27 appearances across all competitions. An Arsenal to Chelsea transfer is unlikely but not unheard of and Chelsea would be more than happy to acquire his services, effectively weakening a direct rival in the process.

His age would ensure that he doesn’t go for a price as insane as some others on this list, £50M-£60M being a decent estimate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is the last man on this list. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Chelsea remains a possible destination for him. The 27-year-old has scored 20 and assisted 4 in 22 games this—incredible stats for any player in the world. He has a value estimated to be in the region of £70M, not as mind-blowing as others but not cheap by any means either.

