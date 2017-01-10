Conte Plotting Swap Deal with West Ham?

Michy Batshuayi, who joined Chelsea from Marseille for £33m earlier this summer, is yet to start a League game for Antonio Conte this season and is understood to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Conte’s Chelsea has taken the Premier League by storm as they sit five points clear at the top of the table with Diego Costa leading the race for Golden Boot with 14 goals to his name. Even in the absence of suspended Costa, the former Juventus and Italy padrone started with Hazard up front instead of Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian started for Conte’s side in their FA Cup demolition of Peterborough earlier in the week and got on the scoresheet as well but former Chelsea skipper and assistant coach Ray Wilkins remains unimpressed. Wilkins said, “When they played Pedro, Willian and Eden Hazard up front [when Costa was suspended] I was questioning why Conte didn’t play Batshuayi as a natural striker, and now I can see why he didn’t – because he doesn’t have the control of the ball that the other players have.”

Michy Batshuayi is in dire need of minutes on the pitch, and he still has potential suitors who would be willing to have him on their roster. Hammers gaffer Slaven Bilic pursued the 23-year-old striker back in the summers when Batshuayi preferred to move to the Blue part of London instead.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are set to re-ignite their interest for a probable loan move which might just be a good deal for all parties involved. This could include a swap deal with England International Michail Antonio, who has attracted interest from Antonio Conte moving across London to Stamford Bridge. According to The Times, Chelsea are looking to bolster their wing back positions to provide cover for Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso. Cologne Left Back Jonas Hector is also under the radar of the Blues’ scouting team.

