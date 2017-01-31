Deadline Day Stories- Young and Rooney to stay, Sakho and Dembele spotted in London, Ulloa blasts Ranieri

The January Transfer Window has a few hours until it closes and the deadline day has been full of drama, quite unsurprisingly. Let us take a look at the biggest stories from the deadline day:

Rooney and Young to stay, Mourinho confirms

Jose Mourinho confirmed today that their transfer window is shut and the English duo are going nowhere. When asked about the situation circling Rooney and Young, Mourinho said: “He stays – he is selected for tomorrow (v Hull City). Rooney stays as well.”

Moussa Dembele spotted in London, for a different kind of medical albeit

Chelsea target and £40m rated Celtic forward Dembele was spotted in London amidst rumours of a potential Chelsea move. The picture went viral while it was confirmed by Celtic that the forward had flown to the English capital for a medical scan.

Mamadou Sakho spotted in London too, nearing a move to Crystal Palace

Sakho has been frozen out by Klopp and is yet to play a single minute for the Reds this season. The French defender is not in Klopp’s plans and is nearing a loan deal which could see him play for Allardyce at Palace. The loan deal is said to involve a fee with Palace agreeing to pay the controversial defender’s wages as well.

Leonardo Ulloa blasts Ranieri over a blocked move to join Black Cats

Leonardo Ulloa took over twitter to express his grief as Leicester City rejected a third bid for the want-away striker. Sunderland made an improved final bid of £7.5 million plus add ons with the striker urging a move away from Foxes. Having put in a transfer request earlier this month, Ulloa feels betrayed by Ranieri who assured him of a potential move away if a decent enough deal arrived on the table.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them… — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) January 30, 2017

