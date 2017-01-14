‘Disgracefully Disrespectful’ Jermaine Lens leaves David Moyes fuming

Sunderland manager David Moyes was left fuming over recent comments from Jermaine Lens, who is currently on a season-long loan at Istanbul club Fenerbahce.

The former PSV Eindhoven and Dynamo Kyiv forward, who has won 32 odd caps for The Oranje, recently suggested that Sunderland’s relegation to the Championship might facilitate his permanent move to Fenerbahce.

Moyes was left fuming over Lens’s statement and retorted by saying, “It’s a disgrace to say that about your parent club. A lot of team-mates here who he played with are fighting every week with a small squad to try to keep us in the Premier League. It’s disgracefully disrespectful to the club which holds his registration.

The Dutch winger, who cost the Black Cats £13, was found hoping that his parent club get relegated by the Turkish Media, as per Sky Sports. According to latest figures released by the UEFA, the Black Cats recorded 11th-biggest debt in European football, and the chances of them recouping anything remotely close to the amount they paid for him looks unlikely.

The 29-year-old winger reunited with his former manager Dick Advocaat at the Turkish club in summer. It was the Dutch manager who had bought him during his spell at the Wearside back in 2015. Following Advocaat’s departure, Lens fell out of favour with Sam Allardyce and was eventually dropped and fined for disciplinary related issues. David Moyes admitted he wanted to give the former Ukrainian and Dutch league winner another chance but the player forced a move to work again with Advocaat.

The former United manager added, “I don’t know if anyone would want him back at the club now.”

The Black Cats sit at the bottom of the table, just above Swansea courtesy a 6-goal superior difference.

