Former United player moves to Ligue 1, Mourinho makes statement on Martial

Manchester United fan favourite, Patrice Evra, signed a deal with Olympique Marseille yesterday.

The 35-year-old moved to Juventus in the summer of 2014 after a very successful nine-year spell at Old Trafford. Evra, who was a part of the Juve team that made its way to the 2015 Champions League finals, signed an 18-month-deal with the French outfit and will be officially unveiled at a press conference tonight.

United fans around the world were hoping for a return to Old Trafford, most likely in a reduced playing role, but it was not to be as Evra opted for a return back to his country of origin.

Ahead of Manchester United’s EFL semifinal clash with Hull City on Thursday evening, manager Jose Mourinho has come out to express displeasure at winger Anthony Martial’s performances. The 21-year-old Frenchman moved to United from Monaco in 2015 and cemented his place as one of the best young talents in the game, scoring 17 and assisting eight across 45 appearances in all competitions. He has found it hard to replicate that form this season, with limited opportunities keeping his tally down to six goals and three assists in 21 appearances.

“I don’t think he lost his focus. I just think he didn’t catch with both hands a big opportunity he had.” Mourinho said, “When we spoke about Memphis Depay, we spoke about it being the only position where we have an over-booking of players. We have still five players for this position. I cannot give one player chances to play and kill the others.”

While the young winger’s future at the club is not under doubt, Jose Mourinho has a reputation for shipping out players who fail to meet his standards, irrespective of their inherent ability. Anthony Martial has a lot of convincing to do.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more