Hull star set for exist as club lines up replacement

Hull City have accepted a £10M Burnley bid for star man Robert Snodgrass, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Snodgrass, who reportedly rejected a contract extension back in December, perhaps due to a perceived lack of ambition by the Yorkshire club, could be set for a move to Tuff Moor.

The 29-year-old Scottish winger has single-handedly kept Hull’s hopes of surviving the drop alive this season, with his nine goals and four assists across all competitions proving to be the difference on various occasions.

Hull have previously rejected bids in the region of £5M by West Ham but this may prove to be one they cannot turn their backs on.

Hull are set to make a swoop for Genk winger Leon Bailey, manager Marcos Silva admitted today.

“We will try. He’s not an easy player to come. It is not an easy deal but we will try. Until now we don’t have news.”

Bailey, a 19-year-old Jamaican winger has been in impressive form for the Belgian side, scoring eight and assisting ten in 35 games across all competitions this season. His performances have caught the eyes of various teams across Europe and he may be set to make the step up to the bigger leagues.

