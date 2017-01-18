Joel Matip dropped from Liverpool squad amid FIFA fears

Klopp decides to leave behind fit-again Joel Matip for the trip down south to Plymouth Argyle for the FA Cup 3rd round replay at Home Park.

Joel Matip was in contention to start against Mourinho’s Red Devils in the North-West derby earlier this week. The summer arrival could not be selected for the crucial fixture as confusion persisted concerning the former Cameroon defender’s eligibility to play.

Matip, 25 refused to play for his national side in the going AFCON after being named in the preliminary squad. Confusion persists regarding a clearance from FIFA over his eligibility to play for Liverpool with the tournament in progress. Matip is not a part of the final 23-man Cameroon squad for AFCON being held at Gabon.

Klopp had hinted over the probability of Joel Matip returning back into the Liverpool lineup. However, this could have possibly led to a huge fine as well as a possible expulsion from the competition. The Reds have decided against taking this gamble and would rather wait until Friday for an official statement on this situation.

However, if the decision goes against the German-born former Schalke star, Matip will only be able to come back for the Spurs clash at Anfield on 11th Feb missing up to 8 games in that period.

Allan Nyom (WBA), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Guy N’dy Assembe (Nancy), Maxime Poundje (Girondins Bordeaux), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Olympique Marseille) and Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) are the remaining six players who pulled out of the Cameroon squad.

