Man Utd agree deal for Schneiderlin, another big name could soon depart

Manchester United have agreed to a £22M deal with Everton for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, Sky Sports claim.

The 27-year-old moved from Southampton to Old Trafford in the summer of 2015 to the glee of United fans around the world but has failed to earn a place in the team following Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager in the summer. The midfielder, who flourished under Ronald Koeman at Southampton, now looks set for a reunion at Everton.

Schneiderlin has made just one appearance in the league this season, with a total of 235 minutes across all competitions — Jose Mourinho opting for Bastian Schweinsteiger and Marouane Fellaini as options ahead of the France international.

In another major United-related transfer development, according to RMC Sport, French side Olympique Lyon have opened negotiations for winger Memphis Depay. Depay has been subject to a host of transfer rumours so far, with Everton and AS Roma also expressing interest for the misfiring winger. The offer by Lyon is said to be short of United’s valuation of £14.5M.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more