Manchester United move ahead of Barca and Madrid to top the Deloitte’s Football Money League

Manchester United might be sitting on a lowly 6th position in the English Premier League but find themselves sitting pretty at the top of the Deloitte’s Money Football League (2015-2016) for the first time since 2003-2004.

The Deloitte Football Money League measures clubs’ earnings from matchday revenue, broadcast rights and commercial sources, and ranks them on that basis. Champions League holders Real Madrid were top of this table for last 11 years but slipped to the third position behind United and arch-rivals Barcelona despite crossing the €600-million barrier for the first time. However, United might find it difficult to stay on top in the absence of Champions League action.

Premier League has a total of 8 clubs in the Top 20 with four London based clubs making it the richest city in terms of Football Revenue across Europe. Reigning English Champions Leicester City and Bilic’s West Ham are new entrants in the Top 20.

Here are the rankings with revenue figures (in £m) alongside the name of the team:

Manchester United (515.3) Barcelona (463.8) Real Madrid (463.8) Bayern Munich (442.7) Manchester City (392.6) Paris Saint-Germain (389.6) Arsenal (350.4) Chelsea (334.6) Liverpool (302) Juventus (255.1) Borussia Dortmund (212.3) Tottenham (209.2) Atletico Madrid (171) Schalke 04 (167.9) Roma (163.2) AC Milan (160.6) Zenit St Petersburg (147) West Ham (143.8) Inter Milan (134) Leicester City (172.1)

Overall, the 20 highest-earning football clubs in the world generated £5.5bn of revenue in 2015/16, which is an increase of 12 per cent on the previous year

