Neymar most valuable player in the world, Arsenal and Man Utd star also figure

Neymar Jr is the most valuable player in the world, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

Presented in issue 172 of the Weekly Post, a comprehensive list of the most valuable players in Europe’s top five leagues was calculated using the CIES Football Observatory’s secret algorithm. This algorithm is said to consider variables such as player age and contract duration, performance data like goals and assists, and more abstract quantities such as the business models of the player’s current club and that of potential buyers.

According to the list, Barcelona forward Neymar (246.8 M €) is by far the most valuable player, with teammate Lionel Messi coming in second at €170.5M, and world record signing Paul Pogba a close third at €155.3M.

Cristiano Ronaldo, most likely due to his age, is seventh at €126.5M, making him the only player over the age of 30 in the top 50—the only other on the list is Bayern’s Manuel Neuer who sits at #67 with a value of €45M.

Goalkeepers

The most valuable goalkeepers are Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak (#43 – €59.8M), Manchester United’s David De Gea (#58 – €48.8M), and Manuel Neuer (#67 – €45M)

Defenders

The top three most valuable defenders are Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin (#28 – €70.3M), Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane (#36 – €64M), and Manchester City’s Nicholas Otamendi (#38 – €63.1)

Midfielders

The top three most valuable midfielders according to the list are Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (#3 – €155.3M), Tottenham’s Dele Alli (#9 – €110.5), and Chelsea’s N’golo Kante (#21 – €74.5M)

Forwards

Barcelona’s Neymar Jr (#1 – €246.8M), Barcelona’s Lionel Messi (#2 – €170.5M), and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann (#4 – €150.4M)

Amongst the top 100 players, 42 are from the Premier League and 25 from La Liga.

