Payet moves to Marseille, City goalkeeper targeted and more West Ham news

West Ham star Dimitri Payet has officially completed his move to Olympique Marseille.

Payet started off the saga at the start of the transfer window when he refused to play for the Hammers, earning the ire of manager Slaven Bilic. The mercurial Frenchman has signed a four-year contract at Olympique Marseille—his previous club—for a fee reportedly in the region of £25M, and is said to have taken a £25,000 pay cut in order to make the switch.

“I will always have a beautiful memory of West Ham supporters. I don’t need to justify my behaviour,” the winger is reported to have said. “I no longer felt well at West Ham, I needed to return to my roots. Marseille is a very pleasant city to live in.”

One thing is certain, Dimitri Payet will not be missed by the West Ham faithful.

According to Sky sources, West Ham are in for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart. Hart was loaned at the start of the season when he was found surplus to new coach Pep Guardiola’s requirements. Hart, a more traditional goalkeeper, was sent out on loan to Torino on August 31st last year, with Guardiola opting for a sweeper-keeper in the form of Chile keeper Claudio Bravo. He has made 20 appearances for the Italian side, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Meanwhile, striker Ashley Fletcher is set for a move to Leeds before the deadline on Tuesday. Fletcher moved to West Ham from Manchester United last summer but has failed to earn a place in the starting eleven, making 19 appearances, only three of which were starts.

