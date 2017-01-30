Schweinsteiger rolls back the years as Manchester United win 4-0 in FA Cup

After being frozen out by Jose Mourinho, Bastian Schweinsteiger came back into the team with a fine performance assisting a goal as well as scoring one.

2 – Bastian Schweinsteiger has both scored (1) and assisted (1) as many goals today as in his previous 33 games for Man Utd. Return. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2017

The midfielder last started a game for United on 9th January 2016. The former German international had only made two appearances from the bench this season, against Hammers and Reading in EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively. Carrick, Pogba and Herrera have been preferred as Jose’s midfield trio at United.

Lovely cross from Bastian Schweinsteiger straight onto Fellaini’s head. Great assist. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9JQHaYxH81 — teambasti31 (@teambasti31) January 29, 2017

Bastian was one of the nine changes made by ‘the special one’ following a 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Hull City (1-1 for Jose, though), owing to a busy fixture list coming up for the Red Devils. Schweini starred in a 4-0 rout of Wigan, assisting Fellaini for United’s opener followed by an acrobatic finish to score his first goal in 429 days. Anthony Martial, who started as a lone striker also impressed with a couple of assists while Chris Smalling found a place on the score-sheet.

Mourinho hinted that the 32-year-old midfielder might get some minutes in the Premier League too, with United being the only team currently playing in 4 different competitions (Europa, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Premier League). With the departure of Schneiderlin for Everton, Schweinsteiger certainly has moved up the pecking order.

