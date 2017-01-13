Steven Gerrard to be awarded Freedom of the City

Former England skipper and Liverpool legend Steven George Gerrard will be awarded the Freedom of the City of Liverpool.

Stevie G has been nominated for this award owing to his service and contribution to Liverpool Football Club, National and International football alongside his charity work at the Merseyside. He will be receiving the city’s highest civic honour which has left him speechless, Gerrard admitted.

The title of Freedom of the City is an honorary title granted by a city or corporation. It is granted to individuals to recognize exceptional services, usually to the city, or occasionally to the nation. Since the enactment of the Honorary Freedom of Boroughs Act 1885, councils of boroughs and cities in England and Wales have been permitted to resolve to admit “persons of distinction” to be honorary freemen.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said, “Whether you’re a red or blue, everyone agrees he is a fantastic ambassador for the city.”

Gerrard, who played 710 times for the Reds winning 10 trophies and scoring 186 goals for his boyhood club said, “I was stunned and overwhelmed when I heard my name was being put forward. Liverpool is my home city and so to be acknowledged in this way leaves me speechless. To even think about getting such an award makes me feel very humble and of course immensely proud.”

This award has been previously conferred to several high profile names in the past which includes Anti-Apartheid hero and South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela (who was also a celebrity Liverpool fan), members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and former Liverpool manager Robert ‘Bob’ Paisley who won 20 honours in 9 years including 6 League Championships and three European Cups.

Steven Gerrard is also reported to be edging closer towards a return back to Kirkby where he will take over a coaching role in the youth setup.

