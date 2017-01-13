Top ten clubs with highest net debt, Manchester United still on top?

The European Club Football Landscape report reveals that English giants Manchester United have accrued a debt of £464million courtesy the Glazers’ take over of the club in 2005.

It has also been reported that the debt value went up by 25% over the past one year taking their sum of debt to €200million more than any other club in Europe. This has also been the source of widespread anger among the Red Devils fanbase, who have often expressed their outburst publicly over the years.

United might lead the pack when it comes to debt but in a report published by Deloitte, they were the third richest club in the world behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Notably, the most successful English club roughly earns as much in their annual revenue while their assets alone make up for 80% of the amount they have in debt. This has been highlighted by the UEFA who stated that the amount of debt should be taken into consideration alongside the annual revenue generated and the long-term assets.

However, these figures are alarming for clubs like QPR and Fenerbahce. London-based Queens Park Rangers have a debt of €279m which makes up to 480% of assets and 250% of revenue while Istanbul-based Turkish club Fenerbahce have accrued debts that make up for 680% of their assets.

Top 10 clubs by debt

1. Manchester United – €536m

2. Benfica – €336m

3. Inter – €306m

4. Valencia – €285m

5. QPR – €279m

6. AC Milan – €249m

7. CSKA Moscow – €224m

8. Galatasaray – €222m

9. Juventus – €209m

10. Roma – €208m

