Transfer Round: Evra returns, Depay to leave, Terry stays

January transfer window is known for its unsettling nature which involves players losing focus halfway through the season, panic buys and inflated deals. A Different League brings you the top transfer stories from the iconic day that today is, Friday the 13th.

CHELSEA LEGEND JOHN TERRY GOING NOWHERE

The 36-year-old central defender has found it difficult to break into Conte’s back three having made just four starts in the Premier League this season. Following the arrival of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, there were rumours linking the former England captain with a move to the South Coast. However, gaffer Antonio Conte, earlier today, made it very clear that John Terry remains a key figure in the Blues’ squad and rubbished any talk of a potential departure.

PATRICE EVRA TO JOIN CRYSTAL PALACE

The former Manchester United left-back, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus has played just 254 minutes for the Old Lady of Turin this season. Amid speculations linking him with a return to Old Trafford, it seems like it is Sam Allardyce who might just successfully pull off this shocking move in attempts to bolster his defence. Recently, Evra posted a cryptic photo on Instagram confirming his imminent departure.