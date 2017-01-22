Transfer Roundup, 22nd January- Zarate Returns, Snodgrass Bid Rejected, Payet To Depart

With just 9 days left in the winter transfer window, the deals are taking place thick and fast while several transfer sagas are taking shape in tandem. Let us take a quick look at the transfer stories from today:

MAURO ZARATE RETURNS TO PREMIER LEAGUE, JOINS WATFORD ON LOAN

Former Birmingham, QPR and West Ham striker, who was plying his trade for Fiorentina, has been loaned to Watford and is understood to have arrived in England and has successfully completed his medical at Vicarage Road.

SNODGRASS LEFT OUT OF HULL SQUAD AMIDST WEST HAM AND BORO LINKS

Robert Snodgrass (29) was left out of Hull squad to visit Stamford Bridge following a minor injury. Snodgrass has scored 7 goals and assisted another two for a struggling Tigers side this season and has seen a couple of bids from West Ham rejected earlier in the window. Boro are understood to be pursuing the former Leeds and Norwich star having launched a bid of £6m with £2m add-ons only to be rejected by Hull City.

BILIC MIGHT LET PAYET LEAVE FOR LESS MONEY AFTERALL

West Ham United cruised to a second successive win as Andy Carroll scored a brace in the 3-1 victory against Middlesbrough on Saturday. The Payet saga seems to have ignited the remaining players at the club with the team looking rejuvenated and putting in that extra effort while Dimitri Payet refused to feature for the Hammers. Interest from Marseille seemed to have come to a standstill, while Sky Sports reports that Payet could also be loaned to OGC Nice for the rest of the season.

