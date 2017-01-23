Transfer Roundup 23rd January- New Zlatan Signs For Dortmund, Hull chasing Liverpool man and more

With just over eight days left in this dramatic winter transfer window of 2017, we take a look at the hottest transfer stories from today:

NEW ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC ALEXANDER ISAK SIGNS FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND

The youngest Swedish goalscorer became the highest-earning teenager from his country after Borussia Dortmund completed his signing from Swedish side AIK Solna. The 17-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid but joined the Bundesliga side for a sum believed to be £8.6m.

LIVERPOOL WINGER SET TO JOIN HULL CITY FROM SPORTING LISBON

Lazar Markovic was signed by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers for a fee of £20m from Benfica and after failed spells with Fenerbahce and Sporting Lisbon, the winger might be seen in Tigers colors soon. Hull City head coach Marco Silva is looking to sign wide players and is reported to be interested in Marovic. However, Sporting would need to terminate his loan spell early in the window if he needs to make a switch to the PL.

ASHLEY YOUNG ON HIS WAY OUT OF OLD TRAFFORD

The former Aston Villa star hasn’t started for Mourinho in over two months and is attracting interest from Chinese superpower Shandong Luneng and three Premier League clubs. Young seems surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and will look for more minutes on the pitch as he turns 32 this summer.

GERARD DEULOFEU JOINS AC MILAN ON LOAN

After making only 13 appearances for Koeman’s toffees this season, Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until this summer after completing his medical successfully earlier today. Deulofeu had joined Everton on loan from Barcelona initially and made the switch permanent later only to fall down Koeman’s pecking order.

