Transfer Roundup January 26- Chelsea chasing Celtic goalie, Xavi signs extension and more

With just five days left in the Winter Transfer Window 2017, let us take a look at the biggest transfer happenings across the footballing fraternity:

CELTIC REJECT CHELSEA’S BID FOR GOALKEEPER GORDON

Celtic have rejected a bid from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon as per Sky Sports. Chelsea are looking to offload second choice keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth and are keen to sign a replacement before his departure. Espanyol’s Diego Lopez and Fernando Muslera of Galatasaray are also being monitored by the London club.

XAVI HERNANDEZ SIGN AN EXTENSION WITH AL-SADD

Barcelona great Xavi who won 4 Champions League with the Catalan club has signed a one-year contract extension with Qatar’s Al-Sadd. Xavi joined Al-Sadd after the Champions League final win against Juventus in 2015 but is yet to win silverware in Qatar. His initial contract was believed to be €10m per year, and his team is currently sitting 3 points behind league leaders with nine games to go in the season.

BRANISLAV IVANOVIC TO LEAVE CHELSEA?

The Serbian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is certainly not a part of Antonio Conte’s plan, having started just 6 Premier League games this season. The three-time FA Cup winner has been attracting interest from Premier League rivals Everton, West Brom, Leicester City and West Ham United. However, according to recent reports, the 32-year-old versatile defender is set to snub Premier League interest for a move to Russia having agreed terms of contract with Zenit St. Petersburg.

