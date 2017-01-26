Transfer Roundup January 26- Chelsea chasing Celtic goalie, Xavi signs extension and more

With just five days left in the Winter Transfer Window 2017, let us take a look at the biggest transfer happenings across the footballing fraternity:
- CELTIC REJECT CHELSEA’S BID FOR GOALKEEPER GORDON
Celtic have rejected a bid from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon as per Sky Sports. Chelsea are looking to offload second choice keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth and are keen to sign a replacement before his departure. Espanyol’s Diego Lopez and Fernando Muslera of Galatasaray are also being monitored by the London club.
- XAVI HERNANDEZ SIGN AN EXTENSION WITH AL-SADD
Barcelona great Xavi who won 4 Champions League with the Catalan club has signed a one-year contract extension with Qatar’s Al-Sadd. Xavi joined Al-Sadd after the Champions League final win against Juventus in 2015 but is yet to win silverware in Qatar. His initial contract was believed to be €10m per year, and his team is currently sitting 3 points behind league leaders with nine games to go in the season.
- BRANISLAV IVANOVIC TO LEAVE CHELSEA?
The Serbian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is certainly not a part of Antonio Conte’s plan, having started just 6 Premier League games this season. The three-time FA Cup winner has been attracting interest from Premier League rivals Everton, West Brom, Leicester City and West Ham United. However, according to recent reports, the 32-year-old versatile defender is set to snub Premier League interest for a move to Russia having agreed terms of contract with Zenit St. Petersburg.
